Westlife announce second Croke Park date after first gig sells out in minutes

WESTLIFE HAVE ANNOUNCED a second date at Croke Park next summer after tickets that went on sale this morning sold out in minutes.
Tickets for the group’s comeback gig on 5 July 2019 went of general release this morning, reportedly selling out in seven minutes.
Reacting to the news, lead singer Shane Filan tweeted:
First Croke Park gone in 7 mins !!!! I’m speechless.
However, some people were not so lucky when it came to getting tickets, with a number of people complaining of technical difficulties getting in the way.
Westlife announced their reunion tour at the start of this month, ending their six-year hiatus.
Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Cian Egan will end their comeback tour, which kicks off in May, at Croke Park on 5 and 6 July 2019
COMMENTS (12)