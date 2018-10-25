This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Westlife announce second Croke Park date after first gig sells out in minutes

Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Cian Egan will end their comeback tour at Croke Park on 5 and 6 July 2019

By Adam Daly Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 10:52 AM
35 minutes ago 2,482 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4304896
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

WESTLIFE HAVE ANNOUNCED a second date at Croke Park next summer after tickets that went on sale this morning sold out in minutes. 

Tickets for the group’s comeback gig on 5 July 2019 went of general release this morning, reportedly selling out in seven minutes. 

Reacting to the news, lead singer Shane Filan tweeted:

First Croke Park gone in 7 mins !!!! I’m speechless. 

However, some people were not so lucky when it came to getting tickets, with a number of people complaining of technical difficulties getting in the way.

Westlife announced their reunion tour at the start of this month, ending their six-year hiatus.

Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Cian Egan will end their comeback tour, which kicks off in May, at Croke Park on 5 and 6 July 2019 

