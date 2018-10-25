Westlife announce second Croke Park date after first gig sells out in minutes

WESTLIFE HAVE ANNOUNCED a second date at Croke Park next summer after tickets that went on sale this morning sold out in minutes.

Tickets for the group’s comeback gig on 5 July 2019 went of general release this morning, reportedly selling out in seven minutes.

Reacting to the news, lead singer Shane Filan tweeted:

First Croke Park gone in 7 mins !!!! I’m speechless.

However, some people were not so lucky when it came to getting tickets, with a number of people complaining of technical difficulties getting in the way.

Due to HUGE demand we have added more dates to The Twenty Tour. Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/6MGk2eNRnt pic.twitter.com/1XobWANqHM — Westlife (@westlifemusic) October 25, 2018 Source: Westlife /Twitter

Westlife announced their reunion tour at the start of this month, ending their six-year hiatus.

Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Cian Egan will end their comeback tour, which kicks off in May, at Croke Park on 5 and 6 July 2019