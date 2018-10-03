This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 October, 2018
What about now? Westlife announce comeback tour

And now speculation will intensify they’ll be headlining Croke Park next summer.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 7,725 Views 22 Comments
WESTLIFE ARE BACK and going on tour, confirming recent speculation that they’d end their six-year hiatus. 

Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Shane Filan and Cian Egan will be back on stage, with a Facebook post this evening showing the four lads sit down on stools and shake hands before a message reads: “Westlife. New music. New Tour. Coming soon.”

The quartet are said to have been working on new music, with a big headline gig in Ireland earmarked for next summer. 

Brian McFadden won’t be joining up with the bandmates he left well over a decade ago.

The members of Westlife have been up to various projects since the band disbanded, and 2FM said this evening it would be announcing its plans regarding Byrne in the new year.

Byrne has been a regular presenter on the RTÉ station for a number of years.

2FM said in a statement: “This is a hugely exciting time for Nicky, the boys and the huge Westlife following. 2FM is sounding better than ever, of which Nicky played a huge part and the station will continue to evolve – in the meantime, it’s business as usual.”

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

