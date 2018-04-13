  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Will Ferrell treated after rollover crash on US freeway

The actor suffered minor injuries.

By Associated Press Friday 13 Apr 2018, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 11,612 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3957673
Image: Ian West via PA
Image: Ian West via PA

ACTOR WILL FERRELL is being treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

A video by OnScene.TV showed the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash.

Another video by LA-OC.tv showed Ferrell talking on a cellphone as he sits on a stretcher and firefighters load him into an ambulance.

Ferrell is believed to have been in a limousine SUV with three other people when a 2007 Toyota veered into their lane on Interstate 5, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The Toyota hit the rear right side of the SUV, causing it lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Larry Kurtz said the three men in the SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

The highway patrol said the woman was the only one not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash was under investigation.

Ferrell’s manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Before the crash, Ferrell was appearing at an event in character as Ron Burgundy, the 1970s news anchor from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, according to posts on social media by people at the event and its host, Funny or Die.

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner, who also appeared at the event, tweeted about the crash on Friday.

“I wasn’t in the car,” Eichner wrote. “Will and everyone are OK. Very scary but very thankful everyone is OK.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Search called off for woman who fell from cruise ship off the coast of Australia
76,971  33
2
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
42,477  171
3
Brutal gang rape and murder of eight-year-old girl in India triggers nationwide outrage
41,851  57
Fora
1
One of the world’s biggest consultant firms is telling Irish businesses to prepare for a hard Brexit
436  0
2
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
377  0
3
Why LinkedIn hides sweets from its staff... and other tips for looking after workers
365  0
The42
1
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
42,577  94
2
'There are 37 countries in the Commonwealth where it’s currently illegal to be who I am'
25,935  4
3
'After a while I wasn't even training with Fulham's first team. I was a bit of an outcast'
23,104  1
DailyEdge
1
13 hugely important facts all superstitious people need to know about Friday the 13th
20,843  2
2
Vogue Williams appears to have sold a Chanel bag for less than €30 on Star Boot Sale
5,491  0
3
Here's why everyone's on about boycotting Deciem and The Ordinary
5,199  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Israeli authorities accuse Lord Mayor of waging 'campaign of hatred' against Israel
PALESTINE
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Israel's military investigating after video shows soldiers laughing after shooting Palestinian
16-year-old Palestinian boy shot dead as Gaza border protests continue
COURTS
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
Man jailed for four years for string of robberies, including stealing schoolgirl's phone
GARDAí
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
Man found with serious injuries in Tallaght park pronounced dead
Body found during search for swimmer in Galway

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie