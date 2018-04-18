  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardaí renew appeal for 89-year-old Wexford man missing since early January

Farmers and homeowners are being asked to check land, sheds and outhouses.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 3:18 PM
5 minutes ago 75 Views No Comments
William Bushner
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for information about the whereabouts of an elderly resident of Kilmore Quay in Wexford who has been missing since January.

89-year-old William Bushner was last seen on Thursday 4 January. He was reported missing by family members the following day.

He is described as being 5’10″ in height, of medium build, with short grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing, but he is known to drive a brown Nissan Qashqai with a 141-WX registration.

Investigating officers are asking farmers and homeowners to check land, sheds and outhouses. Hotel and bed and breakfast owners are also being asked to check their guest lists.

Anyone who has seen William, or has information that will help finding him, is urged to call gardaí in Wexford at 053 916 5200, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

