Winner of €4.4 million Lotto jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

THE WINNER OF the €4.4 million Lotto jackpot sold in Donegal earlier this month has made contact with the National Lottery.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford on Saturday 13 January.

“We can confirm that we have been contacted by the ticket holder and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw that night were: 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and bonus number was 6.

The National Lottery has made numerous appeals for the winner to come forward over the past few weeks.

Last week, the ticket that matched five numbers and the bonus prize of €283,274 in the same draw was claimed by a Donegal man in his 20s. He bought his ticket in G & S Supermarket, Church Road in Carndonagh, Co Donegal.