Sunday 23 September, 2018
Lotto ticket worth €1 million sold in Labour TD's shop

Willie Penrose and his wife Anne own the shop in Co Westmeath.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 12:05 PM
50 minutes ago 5,084 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4250252
Anne Penrose (centre) with (l-r) employees Jacqui O'Meara and Annie Mulligan.
Image: Mac Innes Photography
Anne Penrose (centre) with (l-r) employees Jacqui O’Meara and Annie Mulligan.
Anne Penrose (centre) with (l-r) employees Jacqui O’Meara and Annie Mulligan.
Image: Mac Innes Photography

A €1 MILLION Lotto Plus ticket has been sold in Co Westmeath.

The winning ticket was sold in Penrose’s shop on Main Street in Ballynacargy, near Mullingar.

The store is owned by Longford-Westmeath Labour TD Willie Penrose and his wife Anne.

Speaking about selling the winning ticket, Anne Penrose said: “Our store is in the middle of the town so we have a lot of regular customers and a fair bit of passing trade.

“We’ve no idea who it could be but of course it would be amazing if it was one of the locals.”

A ticket worth €500,000 was sold in the same shop in February 2015.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus draw were 2, 6, 7, 16, 25 and 27 and the bonus number was 19.

A player from Co Leitrim won €97,236 after matching five numbers and the bonus number. This ticket was sold in McCormack’s shop in Leitrim village.

There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot of €4,506,895 and this will roll over to an estimated €5.5 million on Wednesday.

