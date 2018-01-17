  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hand of friendship: North and South Korea will compete together at the Winter Olympics

They’ll be sending a joint ice hockey team and will march under a “unification flag”.

By Associated Press Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 1:52 PM
2 hours ago 5,360 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3802256
The South Korean delegation (left) and the North (right) shake hands in the Demilitarised Zone.
Image: AP/PA Images
The South Korean delegation (left) and the North (right) shake hands in the Demilitarised Zone.
The South Korean delegation (left) and the North (right) shake hands in the Demilitarised Zone.
Image: AP/PA Images

NORTH AND SOUTH Korea will march together at the opening ceremony of next month’s Winter Olympics.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says athletes from the two Koreas will march together under a “unification flag” when the games open in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The nations have also agreed to field a single women’s ice hockey team, the first time they’ll send a joint team to the Olympics.

The measures require approval by the International Olympic Committee and follow a flurry of cross-border talks.

Following a working-level meeting held at the truce village of Panmunjom, both sides have confirmed the news according to the Yonhap agency.

A North Korean delegation will visit the South next week to review the facilities at the Games venue, Yonhap reported.

South Korea also agreed to send its athletes to the North’s Masikryong ski resort for training ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics that begin on 5 February.

North Korea’s Olympic delegation, athletes, cheering squad, taekwondo delegation and reporters will travel by land through Kaesong, which lies on the main road from Pyongyang to Seoul.

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang agreed last week to send athletes, high-level officials, performers and others to the Pyeongchang Games, taking place just 80 km south of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that divides the peninsula.

Seoul has long sought to proclaim the event a “peace Olympics” in the face of tensions over the North’s weapons programmes — which have seen it subjected to multiple UN Security Council sanctions — and the discussions represent a marked improvement.

Three officials from each side took part and the results will be discussed by both Koreas with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday.

The IOC must approve extra Olympic slots for the North’s athletes after they failed to qualify or missed deadlines to register.

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Associated Press

Read: Japanese news agency mistakenly alerts people of imminent North Korea attack >

Read: ‘An epic failure’: Fallout continues after pushing of ‘wrong button’ causes mass panic in Hawai >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mother 'perplexed' after she and husband arrested over keeping their 13 children 'captive'
98,677  54
2
Here's how much the CEOs of Ireland's biggest companies earn
69,495  77
3
Ireland's 30-year love affair with Home & Away: A shot of vitamin D in our poxy winter
46,302  27
Fora
1
'The notion you can work seven days straight is simply rubbish'
739  0
2
Dealz: 'Our clothes brand is more than strong enough to compete with Penneys'
431  0
3
Celtic Tiger-era office rents will soon become the new normal for Dublin
136  0
The42
1
Larmour set to be included in Joe Schmidt's Six Nations squad
28,222  58
2
'He gave silly instructions for everything, even in training. He was like a robot'
21,492  14
3
All-Ireland winners join and depart squad as Kerry gear up for 2018 campaign
18,599  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
A social influencer has hit back at a Dublin hotel for 'exposing her' asking for a free hotel stay
18,912  17
2
The internet is divided over whether Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian's surrogate
14,129  1
3
The story of a Drogheda woman who married the 'ghost of a 300-year-old pirate' is going global
11,519  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Poll: Do you make an effort to cut down on single-use coffee cups?
The EU is going to ban single-use coffee cups by 2030
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
In full: Here’s where our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
RIP
Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies three weeks after car crash
Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies three weeks after car crash
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
'She was magic': Shock and disbelief in Dolores O'Riordan's home town

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie