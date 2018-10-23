Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park

A 91-YEAR-OLD woman has died after the car she was driving hit a tree in Wexford.

The incident happened in a car park of a supermarket in Trinity Street at around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon.

The woman was seriously injured when the car she was driving hit a tree.

She was removed to Wexford General Hospital where she later passed away.

She was the sole occupant of the car.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.