Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?

DURING THE WEEK it was announced that a referendum asking voters if the reference to a woman’s “life within the home” should be removed from the Constitution will not take place next month as planned.

The referendum was due to take place on 26 October, the same date as the presidential election and a referendum on blasphemy legislation. The vote has been delayed as there is not enough time to allow for pre-legislative hearings on the matter.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he is “very disappointed” with the delay.

“I believe the Article, which seeks to define where women belong in Ireland as being in the home carrying out duties, is not just sexist and reductive, but completely at odds with the Government’s gender equality policies,” he said.

Article 41.2 of Bunreacht na hÉireann states:

41.2.1 In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.

41.2.2 The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.

