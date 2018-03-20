  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Irish photographer shortlisted in world's biggest photography competition

Kenneth O’Halloran was the winner of the Ireland National Award and was shortlisted in the Open Portrait category.

By Cliodhna Russell Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago
Winnie by Irish photographer Kenneth O’Halloran
Image: World Photography Organisation
Winnie by Irish photographer Kenneth O’Halloran
Winnie by Irish photographer Kenneth O’Halloran
Image: World Photography Organisation

THE WINNERS OF the Open competition and National Awards of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards have been announced.

This year saw a record breaking 320,000 submissions by photographers from more than 200 countries.

Selected from hundreds of thousands of entries worldwide, Irish photographer Kenneth O’Halloran was the winner of the Ireland National Award and was shortlisted in the Open Portrait category.

O’Halloran, an editorial photographer based in Dublin, won the 2018 Ireland National Award for a photograph titled Winnie. He met Winnie with her family at the annual Africa Day celebrations in Farmleigh House in Dublin.

He was commissioned by the Irish Times to cover the event and photographed Winnie with two African girls who were competing in The Miss Africa competition. He noted that all were three girls wearing tiaras on the day.

O’Halloran said Winnie was celebrating her first Holy Communion with her parents, brothers and sisters.

I also took a few family photographs and promised to deliver the images in person to their home at a later date. Two weeks later I delivered the photographs and spoke to Winnie’s mother about the possibility of making a portrait of her as a solitary figure, only this time using the back garden as a location.

This is the 11th edition of the awards – which are regarded as the world’s most diverse photography competition.

The Irish photographer added, “I am delighted to have won at the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards. It’s a great honour to be selected from such a large number of entries.”

The National Awards winners were selected as the strongest single image taken by a local photographer across nearly 70 countries, while the 10 Open category winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges as the world’s very best single photographs.

All Open category and National Award winners receive the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony.

10 Open winners

Photographers chose a variety of stunning landscapes, personal portraits, touching encounters and sporting moments as their inspiration.

“In choosing the winners, the images all had to have something special – whether it be composition, impact, skill, a portrayal of a unique event or informing in a new way. Above all else, each winner had to be an exceptional photograph.” Zelda Cheatle, Chair of Judges, Open, Youth & National Awards

The ten Open category winners will now go on to compete for the Open Photographer of the Year, winning $5,000 (€4,080).

This photographer, along with the professional categories winners, will be announced in London on April 19.

The 10 Open winners are:

  • Architecture: Andreas Pohl, German with image The Man and the Mysterious Tower

2359_4843_AndreasPohl_Germany_Open_ArchitectureOpencompetition_2018 The Man and the Mysterious Tower Source: Andreas Pohl

  • Culture: Panos Skordas, Greek with image Young Minotaur

Culture Panos Skordas, Greek with image Young Minotaur Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Enhanced: Klaus Lenzen, German with image Every Breath You Take

2343_4827_KlausLenzen_Germany_Open_EnhancedOpencompetition_2018 Klaus Lenzen, German with image Every Breath You Take Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Landscape & Nature: Veselin Atanasov, Bulgarian with image Early Autumn

Veselin Atanasov, Bulgarian with image Early Autumn Veselin Atanasov, Bulgarian with image Early Autumn Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Motion: Fajar Kristianto, Indonesian with image The Highest Platform

unnamed (7) Fajar Kristianto, Indonesian with image The Highest Platform Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Portraiture: Nick Dolding, British with image Emile

3e26dc26e87e50c0c41c41ba857baf09.Drawers_02_1 Nick Dolding, British with image Emile Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Still Life: Richard Frishman, American with image Sunday Buffet at Jerry Mikeska’s BBQ; Columbus, Texas 2017

unnamed (8) Richard Frishman, American with image Sunday Buffet at Jerry Mikeska's BBQ; Columbus, Texas 2017 Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Street Photography: Manuel Armenis, German with image Old Friends

7c6e687571fc9a9b83ffb36fb6474968.MA_DD_01_1 Manuel Armenis, German with image Old Friends Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Travel: Mikkel Beiter, Danish with image Shapes of Lofoten

09ce457cc1466f63050f6a5ec4cbbab5.HumanTouch_FBed_1 Mikkel Beiter, Danish with image Shapes of Lofoten Source: Sony World Photography Awards

  • Wildlife: Justuna Zduńczyk, Polish with image An Unexpected Meeting

unnamed (6) Justuna Zduńczyk, Polish with image An Unexpected Meeting

The winning work will be published in the 2018 Awards’ book and shown at the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition in London from 20 April – 6 May alongside the work of all the Awards’ winning, shortlisted and commended photographers.

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

