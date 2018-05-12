  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man gets €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts

A change to day shifts was supported by the man’s GP and by an occupational health physician.

By Cliodhna Russell Saturday 12 May 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,951 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4000536
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been awarded €20,000 in compensation when he was fired after he complained that working evening shifts was making him depressed and asked to be changed to day shifts.

The case before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) which heard that the complainant worked for an international biopharmaceutical company as a mechanical assembler from 4 July 2016 until 15 June 2017.

The first three months of his employment were carried out on day shifts but he started evening shifts in October 2016.

He says he began to experience physical and mental changes on this shift which caused him to become depressed.

The day shifts were 7am – 3.30pm and the evening shifts ran from 3.15pm – 1.45am. He had hoped to be moved to day shifts when new people were hired but he was not offered a swap. He says his line manager told him that there could be no change to his evening work.

He submitted a medical report from his GP dated 12 April 2017 which detailed symptoms of low mood, poor sleep and mental distress.

The GP report recommended a change to day shifts for his client, saying day shifts are “likely to be more suitable for him”.

This was followed by an occupational consultation and report dated 27 April 2017 which recorded that the complainant was “intolerant of this type of shift work”.

The company states that on 4 May the HR manager met with the complainant and told him there were no day shift positions available in any section of the plant and that position was unlikely to change.

The company also stated that prior to his employment, the complainant was required to – and did – undergo a medical assessment which validated his fitness to work.

On June 15 he was dismissed.

Findings

WRC Adjudication Officer Patsy Doyle acknowledged that both parties accept that the complainant developed a depressive illness during his employment, and that both parties accepted that this constituted a disability.

Doyle said a shift change was supported by his own GP and in a qualified manner by the occupational health physician.

He also said that a repeat request by the complainant to move to day shifts was “a cry for help”.

In his findings, Doyle said he “was disappointed that in light of the lack of progress in terms of accessing day work, this did not trigger a follow-up referral to occupational health for advice and direction”.

The complainant had no stated difficulty with the essential tasks of the job, he did have a stated difficulty with evening shift.

“The contract of employment outlined that the complainant must be available to work on a shift pattern. It did not specifically delineate an evening shift exclusively. I cannot therefore, in the presence of a two-shift system, accept that evening work was an essential work pattern incapable of even a trial re-adjustment for the complainant.”

He found the company to be “intolerant towards the complainant”, adding that the move to dismissal “was extremely rushed”.

I could not understand how the respondent could reasonably interpret that the complainant’s health would benefit from unemployment.

Doyle said the complainant was discriminated against and the claim for discriminatory dismissal was “well founded”.

The man received €20,000 in compensation for the effects of the discrimination.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
In photos: Stunning summer morning as 200,000 walk from Darkness into Light
41,986  46
2
'We are devastated': Grandparents, mother and four children killed in murder-suicide in Australia
41,453  6
3
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
40,597  57
Fora
1
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
625  0
2
A worker got €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
163  0
3
This is what it will take to turn Dublin into a European cruise capital
91  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
120,319  69
2
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
47,228  6
3
Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight
40,094  56
DailyEdge
1
Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late
21,658  0
2
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
20,441  18
3
Kylie Jenner's bodyguard has released a statement about THOSE Stormi baby rumours
12,444  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEINSTER
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie