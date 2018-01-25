  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 25 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 'sexy' side of criminal law - fixing wrongful convictions, and why people confess to crimes they didn't commit

Living your life after 20 years spent outside society for a crime you didn’t commit is no joke says president of the Innocence Project of Iowa Brian Farrell.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 6:05 AM
2 hours ago 4,447 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3815035

shutterstock_437224012 Source: Shutterstock/BortN66

WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS, LIKE so many abstract topics for the majority of us, probably mostly manifest themselves in the public consciousness via popular culture.

You might think of Emma Thompson grandstanding as barrister Gareth Pierce in In The Name of The Father (which details the exoneration of Gerry Conlan of the Guildford Four), or any number of Hollywood takes on the subject, from the Shawshank Redemption to The Hurricane to Double Jeopardy. The conviction is the wellspring for drama and an invariably dramatic denouement.

The reality of such convictions is naturally a little more mundane. But real life takes a far greater toll than that seen in a multiplex.

“It is a draw for law students in particular – it’s one of the ‘sexy’ aspects of criminal law,” Brian Farrell tells TheJournal.ie. Farrell is a lecturer in law and human rights at the University of Iowa and president of the Innocence Project of Iowa.

Yesterday he gave a seminar at NUI Galway on the modern-day applications of science when it comes to wrongful convictions and the ways the criminal justice system can learn from the exoneration of the innocent.

The overturning of wrongful convictions is certainly a worldwide phenomenon – there have been over 350 such actions in the US alone since the maturation of DNA techniques. On this side of the Atlantic, the quashing of convictions for the Birmingham Six and aforementioned Guildford Four are two British examples with an Irish connection.

On Irish soil, there are quite a number of examples of such miscarriages of justice (you can read more about some of them here  – such as that of Frank Shortt, a Donegal publican convicted of allowing drugs to be sold in his place of business and imprisoned on the back of the actions of two gardaí, and Martin Conmey, who served three years in prison in the 1970s for a manslaughter he didn’t commit.

Joanne Hayes

But what Farrell has to say is perhaps most immediately pertinent to the case of Joanne Hayes – the Kerry woman who confessed to a crime she could not possibly have committed to gardaí in 1984. He has ideas as to why a person will willingly confess to something they didn’t do.

“You have people going through this trauma, of going to prison for something they didn’t do. And they have difficulty in figuring out why it happened – ‘why did I say those words?’,” Farrell says.

He cites the example of an acquaintance, Eddie Lowrey, a man who served nine years in prison in Kansas for a rape he didn’t commit from 1981. 22 years later DNA was used to vacate the convictions after Lowrey tired of having to register as a sex offender year-on-year. He served the entirety of his sentence however.

“He was coerced (Lowrey was given no food during his initial interrogation),” says Farrell, “but it wasn’t beaten out of him.”

In those circumstances it was an easy out for him. You view the short-term benefits of confessing ahead of the long-term negatives, even though they end with prison. You think to yourself ‘If I get out of here we’ll figure out the truth. I just need out of this place, it’ll all be ok’. And obviously that may be reinforced by the investigator.

“That’s why it’s so important to listen to exonerees, and to learn from what has happened to them.”

farrell010_ Brian Farrell Source: Thomas Langdon

Farrell is part of the Iowa Innocence Project, one of 60 such in the US alone. Most of his work, which is entirely voluntary, is taken up with considering the various applications they receive, and then in processing those legally so that the case is in a position to be revisited. His own state, Iowa, has no death penalty meaning capital convictions don’t tend to be part of his remit.

“A lot of it is assisting with expertise, and working with the authorities to improve the criminal justice system, to learn from past mistakes. I view it as my own pro bono work as a lawyer. It probably comes to about 150 hours a year. If I had space it would take more of that time,” he says.

He states that ‘maybe one in 10′ of the applications they receive will represent a possible, explorable case of ‘actual, factual innocence’. “Then we need evidentiary legal avenues to prove it.”

Some cases we have to decide on the mental state of the defendant, if they didn’t intend their act, but all the evidence in the world can’t get you inside that person’s head.

“We’re a very small project, very low-budget and all voluntary.”

‘Pleas of innocence are commonplace’

Farrell freely acknowledges that pleas of innocence are utterly commonplace, but argues that every one has to be listened to – “because they include the one in 70 who actually didn’t do it”.

He tries to explain how law enforcement may pursue a wrong lead all the way to conviction:

“There have been cases in Iowa, before our time, where the police failed to follow a lead and neglected to turn over that information to the defence, which they’re obliged to do.”

That can lead to “a combination of bad acts and tunnel vision”. “One case saw the police put everything into chasing two individuals to the exclusion of everything else. And in such cases the prosecutor may truly believe they have the correct culprit – because they don’t have the full information.”

Farrell has spent a lot of time around exonerees – and their plight is clearly personal to him.

“The lawyers are in it for the big punch-the-air moment. But too often then it’s a case of ‘off you go and good luck to you’ for those who have been declared innocent, now that you’ve been out of society for 20 years, and prison is the only thing on your resumé.”

These guys often may not even have the social services that parolees have. We’re learning a lot from exonerees, but they need to be understood and helped also.

He cites the examples of married couple Sunny Jacobs (convicted of the murder of a Canadian police constable in 1976, released in 1992) and former IRA volunteer (and father of current TD for Donegal Thomas) Peter Pringle (convicted of the murder of two gardaí during a botched robbery getaway in 1980, released in 1995 after the case against him was deemed unsafe), and the work they do with exonerees.

“I’m aware of the work that they do, to help exonerees move back to normal life,” he says.

The system has a hard job and it does make mistakes. That calls for increased humility. The task is difficult and challenging, dealing with incomplete evidence and a lack of information, but it always has to be borne in mind with regard to the certainty of the outcome. We do have examples of things where they’ve gone terribly wrong.”

Read: Cartier watches, a platinum ring and 13th century golden letter sealer among items stolen in Antrim burglary

Read: Charges dropped against one man accused of raping woman after Jason Derulo concert

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
124,034  258
2
The Presidents Club to close down following sexual harassment claims
48,739  105
3
Irish teenager brought to US when he was 12 to be deported for overstaying his visa
48,388  53
Fora
1
Ikea is 'exploring the option' of opening a south Dublin store
1,544  0
2
'I'd work 70 hours a week for myself so I don't have to work 40 for someone else'
382  0
3
Supermac's is hiring hundreds of people as it opens half a dozen new outlets
328  0
The42
1
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
43,717  148
2
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
35,721  41
3
Ireland draw Denmark and Wales in inaugural Uefa Nations League
33,972  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
Phil from Tallafornia was on First Dates Ireland last night and well, he hasn't changed a bit
9,907  5
2
Dua Lipa broke up with her boyfriend and her fans are already on to her about breaking the rules
7,681  2
3
Saoirse Ronan celebrated her third Oscar nomination with a candle on some brown bread with jam
7,649  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HOUSING
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Leo: 'I didn't actually get help from my parents - I got a 100% mortgage'
Those who bought houses with major defects 'should get a redress scheme'
Poll: Could you ask your parents or a relative for help in buying a home?
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
James McCarthy confirms successful surgery on double leg break
OPINION
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
'It breaks my heart that my daughter might think she only exists because terminations were forbidden'
Dear Sirs... How can we take you seriously when you sponsor and attend these events?
'Incontinence, groin pain, I find it hard to walk and physical relations with my husband are impossible'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie