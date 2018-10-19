'No Irish No Gay' Banner removed from Northern Irish motorway

Oh dear. Hate mongers at their work again. This anti-Irish, homophobic banner has appeared on the M1 between junction 10 (Oxford Island) and junction 9 (International Airport). I can’t see this taking off tbh. Just not as catchy as: No woman, no cry! pic.twitter.com/eCbulue8hm — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) October 19, 2018 Source: Amanda Ferguson /Twitter

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into a xenophobic banner erected over a motorway in Northern Ireland earlier today.

The banner which appeared to be home-made had “No Irish No Gay” scrawled across it.

SDLP MLA for Lagan Valley Pat Catney condemned the incident on a bridge over the M1 between junction 10 for Oxford Island and junction 9 for Belfast International Airport earlier today.

In a statement Catney described the banner as “despicable and does not belong in 2018″.

For too long anti-Irish rhetoric was deemed acceptable across these islands. These days are long gone and despite the best efforts of some, they aren’t coming back.

He went onto say the sentiments expressed in the display are not representative of the people of Northern Ireland.

Likewise, spray can warriors will not hold back the progression of LGBT+ rights here in the North. These views are not representative of the majority of people in Northern Ireland and they will not be tolerated.

In a statement the PSNI confirmed it is investigating the matter.

Officers have removed the banner and the matter is being treated as a hate incident with a racial and homophobic motive.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at Lurgan station on 101 quoting reference number 516.