  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year

It’s been a year of leadership battles, transport strikes, Brexit and… novelty socks.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 12:00 PM
5 hours ago 20,269 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3730920

IT HAS BEEN a year of high highs and low lows.

A year of political leadership struggles, of centenary celebrations, of industrial disputes, of homelessness, of controversies and of… novelty socks.

Here are a selection of some of the best news photographs from the year that was:

original (1) Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was caught looking skyward for help during a jobs announcement in Dublin back in February. At the time, his leadership of the country was being questioned due to the fallout from the controversy around the treatment of garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Bad luck, Enda – but it’s hard to avoid these kind of shots being taken.

Conor McGregor court case Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

UFC star Conor McGregor leaves Blanchardstown District Court in November where he was facing a speeding charge.

red 96_90526682 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Deputy head of forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack addresses the media at the National Emergency Coordination Centre in Dublin ahead of the arrival of ex-Hurricane Ophelia to Irish shores in October.

JOBSTOWN CASE 391_90516383 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

(From L to R) Michael Banks, Scott Masterson and Paul Murphy TD outside the Central Criminal Court in June after Murphy and five others were found not guilty of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton and her adviser Karen O’Connell during a protest in Jobstown in 2014.

3 trees_90526761 Source: RollingNews.ie

A felled tree in Dublin in the wake of Storm Ophelia.

original

Galway senior manager Micheál Donoghue shares a tender moment with his father, Miko, and the Liam McCarthy Cup as the team arrives back in Ballinasloe after winning the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

03 Frances Fitzgerald resigns_90530527 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald leaves Government Buildings after announcing her resignation over how she handled issues related to Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Martin McGuinness funeral Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The coffin of Northern Ireland’s former deputy first minister and ex-IRA commander Martin McGuinness is carried up Barrack Street ahead of his funeral at St Columba’s Church Long Tower, in Derry in March.

Coast Guard helicopter missing Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Crowds during a wreath laying ceremony for the crew of the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116, which went down off the coast of Mayo in March, resulting in the deaths of four crew members.

DD4OG4KXYAEBVaf

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Farmleigh in July. Note the novelty socks.

original (2) Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

John Byrne – who has been homeless for 25 years and who was made famous when he saved a rabbit from the River Liffey – is pictured with his dog next to his tent on the Royal Canal in Dublin.

Brexit Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A mock customs checkpoint is seen in February as anti-Brexit campaigners hold a go-slow protest on the Irish border at Ravensdale to highlight concerns about its impact on trade.

LEO 434_90513927 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raises his hands in triumph as he is voted in as the the new leader of Fine Gael (and so, Taoiseach) by party members. Behind him, party rival Simon Coveney claps and looks on.

DUBLIN SHOOTING 0035_90513648 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Seven-year-old Mateusz Kular, wearing a Spiderman schoolbag, waits for gardaí to finish examining the scene of a gangland shooting in Dublin city so that he and his mother can go home.

File Photo Gun Found at Trevor Deely search site. End. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Gardaí digging at a site in Chapelizod in Dublin for in relation to the disappearance of Trevor Deely in 2000. A gun was discovered at the site but the search was later concluded without the discovery of any remains.

NEW CABINET ARAS 3_90514899 Source: RollingNews.ie

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and the rest of the Cabinet as they sat down to their first meeting at Áras an Úachtaráin in June.

0768 Vera_90504712 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Campaigner Vera Twomey speaking to the media outside Leinster House in March. Twomey had elected to walk from her home in Cork to the Dáil in order to highlight the restrictions on her seven-year-old daughter Ava, who has a rare form of epilepsy, from accessing cannabis-based medication.

90438267_90438267 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Apollo House supporters leaving the building in January after it was taken over throughout the Christmas period to use as housing for homeless people.

tribunal Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, which was set up to examine allegations of a senior Garda smear campaign against him.

Ulster Assembly election 2017 Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sinn Fein’s Gerry Adams by a portrait of the former DUP leader Rev Ian Paisley in the Great Hall, Stormont before speaking to the media after talks to restore a power sharing government collapsed.

File Photo File Photo The Government will introduce the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill, 2017 in the Dáil today Transport Minister Shane Ross prepares to board a Luas tram for the first Cross City testing in June. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Transport Minister Shane Ross prepares to board a Luas tram for the first Cross City testing in June.

8147 Handmaids costume_90523846 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Members from ROSA (Reproductive rights, against Oppression, Sexism & Austerity) dressed as Handmaids in costumes outside Leinster House Ahead of a ‘Handmaids’ lobby at the Dail to mark the first public meeting of the Dail Committee on the 8th Amendment in September.

North of Ireland storms Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man looks at a tractor which has fallen into a river after a road collapsed in Iskaheen, County Donegal after heavy rain left a trail of destruction.

 

Brexit Source: Laura Hutton/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at Government Buildings in Dublin to attend an emergency cabinet meeting on Brexit early in December.

Londonderry bonfires Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

People watch a bonfire in the bogside area of Derry, which is traditionally torched on August 15 to mark a Catholic feast day celebrating the assumption of the Virgin Mary into heaven, but in modern times the fire has become a source of contention and associated with anti-social behaviour.

Read: 25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Power losses expected in west and northwest when Storm Dylan hits Ireland tonight
72,017  57
2
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
65,696  47
3
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
53,558  199
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
228  0
The42
1
'This was '80s Ireland... It was felt a man couldn’t possibly bring 6 children up on his own'
39,311  20
2
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
25,001  48
3
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
15,072  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here are 5 things to watch on Netflix if you seriously need to relax
18,986  3
2
22 headlines that summed Ireland up in 2017
13,514  1
3
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
7,106  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
IRELAND
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
'He's first class' - Ireland's Cunningham impresses in first game since August
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
RIP
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie