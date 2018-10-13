This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Yellow warning in place as heavy rains on the way - but Sunday will see sunny spells

A yellow rainfall warning was for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 10:04 AM
HEAVY RAIN AND some spot flooding is expected across the country today, but Met Éireann says conditions will improve by tonight. 

A yellow rainfall warning was issued by Met Éireann at 6am this morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow and will remain in place until 9pm this evening. 

For the rest of the country, it will be a wet day overall with some persistent showers. 

The rain is expected to clear in the West this evening with temperatures ranging between 12 to 15 degrees. 

‘Mostly dry with good sunny spells’

The rain will clear in eastern parts overnight although the southeast coast could see further showers. 

Sunday will be mostly dry with good sunny spells with any lingering rain on the east coast expected to clear, according to Met Éireann. 

Highest temperatures will range between 11 to 13 degrees

