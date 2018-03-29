Yulia Skripal 'improving rapidly' after nerve agent attack as police cordon off playground near home

THE CONDITION OF Yulia Skripal, who along with her father Sergei were poisoned with a suspected nerve agent, is said to be “improving rapidly” according to doctors.

While she is no longer in a critical condition, ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition, Salisbury District Hospital said.

Officers investigating the case, meanwhile, have cordoned off a children’s play area near the Skripal’s home but stressed it was a “precautionary measure”.

Yesterday, they said that the highest concentration of nerve agent to date was found on the front door of their house.

Dr Christine Blanchard, the medial director the hospital, said: “I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal. She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day.

I want to take this opportunity to once again thank the staff of Salisbury District Hospital for delivering such high quality care to these patients over the last few weeks; I am very proud both of our front-line staff and all those who support them.

The pair had been in critical condition since they were brought to hospital after coming into contact with the nerve agent on 4 March.

The UK has blamed Russia for the poisoning, expelling diplomats in retaliation. Allies of the UK, Ireland among them, have followed suit in expelling Russian diplomats.

In a speech last night, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Moscow is facing a “wave of revulsion” from the global community over the attack.

He said: “When years of vexation and provocation have worn the collective patience to breaking point, and when across the world – across three continents – there are countries who are willing to say enough is enough.”

In response, the Kremlin has said it would be expelling an equal number of British diplomats.

It has persistently denied involvement in the poisoning.