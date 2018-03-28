  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Skripals were poisoned with deadly nerve agent from front door of their own home, police say

The highest concentration of nerve agent was found at Sergei Skripal’s home address, according to Met Police.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 10:12 PM
38 minutes ago
A vehicle of interest wrapped up in blue tarpaulin near the scene of the poisoning
Image: Ben Birchall/PA Images
A vehicle of interest wrapped up in blue tarpaulin near the scene of the poisoning
A vehicle of interest wrapped up in blue tarpaulin near the scene of the poisoning
Image: Ben Birchall/PA Images

FORMER RUSSIAN SPY Sergei Skripal and his daughter first came into contact with a nerve agent at their home address in Britain, police said today as the high-profile probe into the attack continues.

“At this point in our investigation, we believe the Skripals first came into contact with the nerve agent from their front door,” said Dean Haydon from London’s Metropolitan Police.

The 4 March attack on the Skripals in the English city of Salisbury has been met with a major response that has seen more than 150 Russian diplomats expelled from countries around the world, including one from the embassy here in Ireland.

British authorities have blamed Moscow, which denies any involvement, and said a Soviet-designed nerve agent dubbed Novichok was used in the poisoning.

“Traces of the nerve agent have been found at some of the other scenes detectives have been working at over the past few weeks, but at lower concentrations to that found at the home address,” said Haydon.

Investigators had earlier sealed off the bench where the Skripals were found, a pub and restaurant the pair visited, and the grave of the former spy’s wife.

Police said around 250 counter-terrorism detectives are currently working on the case, which could continue for months.

“Those living in the Skripals’ neighbourhood can expect to see officers carrying out searches as part of this but I want to reassure them that the risk remains low and our searches are precautionary,” said Haydon.

The Skripals remain in a coma in hospital, while a police officer who responded to the attack was discharged last week.

© AFP 2018

Read: Russian ambassador: Ireland expelling diplomat is ‘unwarranted, uncalled for, senseless and regrettable’

Read: Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an ‘act of solidarity’ with the UK

