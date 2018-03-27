  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland to expel one Russian diplomat from the country in response to Salisbury attack

Thus far, more than a dozen countries have expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK following the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England earlier this month.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 21,958 Views 198 Comments
pjimage Source: PA Images

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that Ireland is to expel a Russian diplomat from the country.

The decision was discussed by the government at Cabinet this morning.

In a statement, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that he had met with the Russian ambassador and informed him “that the accreditation of a member of his staff with diplomatic status is to be terminated”.

“The individual in question is required to leave the jurisdiction.”

The Minister said that the decision was made following an assessment conducted by the security services and relevant government departments.

It follows the poisoning of a former Russian agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England on 4 March.

“The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals, by anyone, anywhere, is particularly shocking and abhorrent,” Simon Coveney said.

“The attack in Salisbury was not just an attack against the United Kingdom, but an affront to the international rules-base system on which we all depend for our security and wellbeing.”

The British government has placed blame for the incident firmly at the feet of Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.

Thus far, more than a dozen countries, including the US, France, Italy and Germany,  have expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK.

At a meeting of the European Council last week, EU leaders agreed with the UK government’s assessment that Russia was highly likely to have been involved in the attack and that there was ‘no plausible alternative explanation’, Minister Simon Coveney said.

Last night, Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live that Ireland should use ‘common sense’ when considering any move against diplomats based here.

With reporting by Christine Bohan 

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

