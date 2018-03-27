  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Putin says Russia shopping centre fire that killed 64 people was 'criminal negligence'

The fire at the Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo was extinguished yesterday morning after burning through the night.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 8:11 AM
44 minutes ago 1,744 Views 2 Comments
Putin pays respect to the victims of the fire at a shopping centre in Kemerovo
Image: Alexey Druzhinin via AFP/Getty Images
Image: Alexey Druzhinin via AFP/Getty Images

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin has blamed the shopping centre fire that killed at least 64 people in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on “criminal negligence” as he travelled to the scene.

“What is happening here? These are not armed hostilities. This is not an unexpected release of methane. People, children came to relax,” Putin told officials in Kemerovo in comments released by the Kremlin.

“We are talking about demographics but are losing so many people. Because of what? Because of some criminal negligence, slovenliness.”

At least 64 people were killed following a fire at a shopping centre packed with children and their parents overnight on Sunday.

The fire at the Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo, a city about 3,000 kilometres east of Moscow, was extinguished yesterday morning after burning through the night.

64 deaths were confirmed after firefighters finished combing through the four floors of the shopping centre, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov told a televised briefing.

RUSSIA-FIRE-ACCIDENT Drone image of the fire at the Siberian shopping centre Source: STR via AFP/Getty Images

Six of the bodies have not yet been recovered. Some of the dead were found inside a cinema, which one witness said had been locked shut.

Investigators said today that emergency exits were blocked and a security guard turned off the public announcement system when he received a call about the blaze, but they provided no information why that happened.

Out of 23 victims whose bodies have been identified, eight are children, the emergency officials said.

Thirteen people have been hospitalised.

Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova, who visited the Keremovo hospital where the victims were receiving treatment, said on Russian state television that the patient in the gravest condition is an 11-year-old boy who jumped out of a window from the fourth floor. The boy’s parents and younger sister died in the fire, Skvortsova said.

Some 200 animals are also believed to have died in the shopping centre’s petting zoo. The zoo’s manager told the Tass news agency that the animals included rabbits, turtles, pigs, goats and rodents.

© – AFP, 2018 with reporting by Associated Press 

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
