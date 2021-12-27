#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 December 2021
Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death

The man was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

By Press Association Monday 27 Dec 2021, 8:40 AM
Image: PA
AUSTRALIA’S NEW SOUTH Wales state has reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant.

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at a care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections on Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before.

There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.

New measures have come into force in New South Wales, including limits of one person per two square metres in bars and restaurants, and required “check-ins” with QR codes in hospitality venues.

Health minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to Covid-19 because of staff shortages.

Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.

State Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the Omicron variant to better understand its spread.

