This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council prosecutes man over nuisance pigeons in Stoneybatter

The council had erected a number of signs in the area which state: “Do Not Feed Pigeons Or Other Birds By Order.”

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 3:00 PM
5 minutes ago 287 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4897393
Manor Street, Stoneybatter
Image: GoogleMaps
Manor Street, Stoneybatter
Manor Street, Stoneybatter
Image: GoogleMaps

A MAN IS facing trial accused of causing a nuisance in his community by feeding wild pigeons at his home in Dublin.

The feral birds have flocked to a rooftop on the north-side’s Manor Street and have taken up residency.

But their droppings on the footpaths and beside homes in Stoneybatter led to locals making complaints.

As a result, Dublin City Council erected a number of signs in the area which state: “Do Not Feed Pigeons Or Other Birds By Order.”

They have now initiated legal proceedings against a local resident.

William Garnermann has been prosecuted by the council and appeared at Dublin District Court today when he took a hearing date.

He is accused of causing a nuisance by feeding feral pigeons at his home and its environs, on Manor Street, in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7. It is also alleged by feeding the wild birds he is encouraging the keeping of them at his home address.

He is being prosecuted under the Local Government (Sanitary Services) Acts and was summonsed to court by the council.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted the council sought a date for a hearing and there will be three witnesses.

Mr Garnermann did not address the court but his barrister said the case could last about two hours.

Judge Halpin ordered that the district court trial will take place on January 14 next.

Obtaining a hearing date is an indication that the charge will be contested by the defendant.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie