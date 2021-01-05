#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Ministers confident of financial 'firepower' to withstand Covid-19 in 2021 despite €19 billion deficit last year

The deficit is compared to a pre-pandemic predicted surplus for the year of €2.5 billion.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 4:44 PM
8 minutes ago 885 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5316697
Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe.
Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe.
Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said it has the “firepower” to support the economy throughout 2021 despite the Department of Finance reporting a overall deficit of €19 billion for 2020.

The deficit is compared to a pre-pandemic predicted surplus for the year of €2.5 billion and is largely due to the government’s spending on Covid-19 supports.

Overall government spending last year increased by €13.7 billion, or 25%, with health and social protection the biggest areas of expenditure.

Tax revenues overall were down by €2.1 billion, or 3.6%, on 2019. 

VAT receipts were down by 18% on 2019 as public health restrictions impacted consumer spending with corporation tax the only major tax to record an increase. 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said however that the rate of increase in corporate taxes would “begin to decline” throughout this year. 

The government had previously outlined that its budgetary plans would be based on the assumption of no deal Brexit and Donohoe said today that the Brexit deal would help with financial planning. 

“If you look at where we are overall, we have avoided the worst challenges in relation to Brexit, so that is a very important improvement on the outlook for the year,” he said.

It’s clear of course that we continue to have really great challenges in dealing with the disease but if you look at the two funds in their entirety, and if you look at how we’ve been able to support the economy in 2020, I do believe that initiatives that we announced on budget day will be sufficient to support the economy through to recovery in 2021. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said there are sufficient financial resources available for this year. 

“If you look at the amount of we have actually allocated to departments, through the votes in terms of Covid, it’s of the order of €6.5 billion and then when you add the contingency fund of €2 billion and recovery fund of €3.4 billion there is provision there as such for exceptional type spending of the order of €12 billion.”

“I would agree with Minister Donohoe that we believe at this point that the envelope we have provided gives us the firepower to support the economy over the course of 2021.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie