Garda served with summonses over N7 crash that killed three criminals fleeing patrol car

THE GARDA WATCHDOG has served summonses on a member of the force in connection with an incident in which three men were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí.

The Journal has learned that the man met with Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) officers today who served a number of prosecution summonses on him. The garda was invited to meet with GSOC investigators who served the summonses.

Sources were unable to say what the exact offences are but it is understood that the investigation was focused on the garda’s driving.

The three dead men – Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) – were killed instantly when their BMW vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel on 7 July, 2021 while they were driving on the wrong side of the carriageway.

The news of the prosecution of the garda was revealed in May during a coroner’s court hearing.

The next date for the coroner’s court to hear the case is tomorrow and sources have said it is anticipated a further adjournment will be made then. This will happen under Section 25(2) of the Coroner’s Act.

A spokesperson for GSOC refused to comment but said they would issue a statement in due course.

Advertisement

News of the garda’s prosecution had raised a raft of controversy with Labour TD Alan Kelly raising the issue in the Dáil.

Last August, the inquest heard the bodies of the three men had to be identified using DNA samples taken from relatives because of the extent of the injuries they suffered in the collision and subsequent fire.

Controversy was generated following the men’s deaths in 2021 over the conduct of mourners at the requiem mass and burial of Maguire.

The funeral at St Mary’s Priory church in Tallaght garnered international headlines after a screwdriver and torch – tools associated with burglars – were brought to the altar as offertory gifts, while many attendees ignored attempts by local priests to limit the numbers in church and to get the congregation to observe social distancing and mask-wearing as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

A poster brought to the church read: “RIP Dean – You know the score, get on the floor, don’t be funny, give me the money.”

Fr Donal Roche, who oversaw the requiem ceremony and threatened to halt proceedings at one stage if greater respect was not shown in church, subsequently described it as the “most disturbing” funeral he had ever attended.

A funeral cortege featured motorcyclists doing wheelies and burnouts in a high-speed convoy, while Maguire’s associates also carried out dangerous manoeuvres on public roads around Crumlin and other parts of the city in the days following his death.

All three men, who had a combined total of over 200 convictions, were known to gardaí and were believed to be key figures in a burglary gang that was linked to “Fat” Andy Connors – a crime gang leader who was shot dead outside his home in Saggart, Co Dublin in August 2014.