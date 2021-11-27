61 cases on Dutch flight being examined for Omicron

The 61 cases were on a KLM flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam

HEALTH AUTHORITIES IN the Netherlands have said that 61 passengers aboard two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 and the results were being examined for the new Omicron variant.

The positive cases are being quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where the approximately 600 people on the planes from Johannesburg spent hours waiting yesterday.

“We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative,” the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement.

All passengers who tested positive must stay in hotel quarantine for seven days if they show symptoms and for five days if they do not, the GGD said.

Passengers who tested negative, but are remaining in the Netherlands, are expected to isolate at home.

“We understand that people are frustrated by this,” the statement added, “people have just made a long trip with the idea that they will shortly be home,” it said.

“Instead just after landing, they are confronted with a situation we have never before experienced in the Netherlands, namely that people have to be tested at Schiphol and are forced to wait until they get a result.”

Those who do not live in the Netherlands can “continue their journey”, it said.

Dutch national carrier KLM said it would continue to operate flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town “in compliance with the stricter protocol.”

This meant that entry was banned to all passengers except for Dutch and EU residents, who must show a negative PCR test and self-quarantine on arrival.

“KLM is taking the situation very seriously and will continue to prioritise the safety of passengers and crew,” the airline said in a statement, adding “it will therefore impose strict on-board safety requirements for passengers and crew.”

Speaking to Newstalk radio this morning, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said details of this new variant is “the most disheartening news since the start of this thing”.

People travelling to Ireland from seven southern African nations will have to get a pre-flight PCR test to fly into Ireland, and take part in 10-day mandatory quarantine ‘at home’, which will end if they receive two negative PCR tests.

These rules apply regardless of vaccination status.

The minister said the government is looking at possible helping Irish citizens in the impacted southern African nations to return to Ireland.

He said Irish citizens who may now be stranded there on holidays or after travelling to a funeral or a wedding “have to be able to come home”.

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer.