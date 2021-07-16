Gardaí seek help tracing missing 14-year-old girl

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Helen McDonnell, who is missing from Carlow town since Wednesday 14 July.

Helen is described as being 5’ 4” in height, with a slim build. She has long, black hair.

When last seen, the 14-year-old girl was wearing blue denim jeans, a black t-shirt and a pink and purple jacket.

She is known to frequent the Dublin 22 area.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.