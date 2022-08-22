Have you seen James? 14 year old missing from Dublin 8

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy, James Nelson.
James was last seen in Dublin 8 on last Friday, 19 August last.
He is described as being 6 foot in height, of slim build, with brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Umbro t-shirt, black Umbro tracksuit and dark coloured runners.
Anyone with information on James whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
