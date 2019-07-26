Sinn Féin to tell Julian Smith there can be no return to a hard border

THE NEW SECRETARY of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, is to meet political parties in Belfast today.

Smith, who was appointed to the role by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, will meet representatives from Sinn Féin, the Democratic Unionist Party and other Stormont parties.

Smith, the former Chief Whip, will hold a separate meeting with Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Ongoing concerns about Brexit and getting the Northern Ireland Executive back up and running will be top of the agenda.

Pearse Doherty will be among the Sinn Féin delegation to meet Smith. Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Doherty said his party will try to “impress on [Smith] the importance of the backstop” in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Doherty said the backstop is needed to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the Northern Irish economy, and to ensure there is no return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

He said Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s leader in the Northern Ireland Assembly, stressed this to Johnson in a phone call last night.

Many Conservative and DUP politicians have raised concerns about the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

The DUP, which campaigned in favour of Brexit, believes the backstop threatens the UK and could lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea. The Tories govern through an alliance with the DUP.

‘Little interest’

Sinn Féin previously criticised Karen Bradley, Smith’s predecessor, for her lack of knowledge in relation to the North’s history.

Doherty this morning said Smith seems to have had “little interest or very little to say on the North in his career” apart from attending a DUP conference in 2017.

Doherty said Sinn Féin is “not naive” in relation to the need to protect the integrity of the European Single Market and Customs Union when Britain leaves the EU, but said “imaginative ways” must be found to deal with the situation.

He said Irish, Northern Irish, British and European Brexit negotiators all agree there should be no return to a hard border.

However, he said some members of Johnson’s “pro-Brexit” Cabinet have “expressed disdain of the Good Friday Agreement”, singling out Michael Gove in particular.

Speaking last weekend, Coveney said a no-deal Brexit “will be a disaster for us all” and “devastate the Northern Irish economy”.

He said the Withdrawal Agreement, which has been rejected by the House of Commons three times, is “a balanced document that deals with the interests of all parties and is not something that is up for renegotiation”.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, echoed these sentiments in an email sent to EU ambassadors yesterday, writing: “PM Johnson has stated that if an agreement is to be reached it goes by way of eliminating the backstop. This is of course unacceptable and not within the mandate of the European Council.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019