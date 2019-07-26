This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin to tell Julian Smith there can be no return to a hard border

The new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is to meet political parties in Belfast today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Jul 2019, 8:32 AM
30 minutes ago 2,378 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4741249
Julian Smith leaving 10 Downing Street in April.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images
Julian Smith leaving 10 Downing Street in April.
Julian Smith leaving 10 Downing Street in April.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

THE NEW SECRETARY of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, is to meet political parties in Belfast today.

Smith, who was appointed to the role by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, will meet representatives from Sinn Féin, the Democratic Unionist Party and other Stormont parties.

Smith, the former Chief Whip, will hold a separate meeting with Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Ongoing concerns about Brexit and getting the Northern Ireland Executive back up and running will be top of the agenda.

Pearse Doherty will be among the Sinn Féin delegation to meet Smith. Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Doherty said his party will try to “impress on [Smith] the importance of the backstop” in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Doherty said the backstop is needed to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the Northern Irish economy, and to ensure there is no return of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

He said Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s leader in the Northern Ireland Assembly, stressed this to Johnson in a phone call last night.

Many Conservative and DUP politicians have raised concerns about the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

The DUP, which campaigned in favour of Brexit, believes the backstop threatens the UK and could lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea. The Tories govern through an alliance with the DUP.

‘Little interest’ 

Sinn Féin previously criticised Karen Bradley, Smith’s predecessor, for her lack of knowledge in relation to the North’s history.

Doherty this morning said Smith seems to have had “little interest or very little to say on the North in his career” apart from attending a DUP conference in 2017.

Doherty said Sinn Féin is “not naive” in relation to the need to protect the integrity of the European Single Market and Customs Union when Britain leaves the EU, but said “imaginative ways” must be found to deal with the situation.

He said Irish, Northern Irish, British and European Brexit negotiators all agree there should be no return to a hard border.

However, he said some members of Johnson’s “pro-Brexit” Cabinet have “expressed disdain of the Good Friday Agreement”, singling out Michael Gove in particular.

Speaking last weekend, Coveney said a no-deal Brexit “will be a disaster for us all” and “devastate the Northern Irish economy”.

He said the Withdrawal Agreement, which has been rejected by the House of Commons three times, is “a balanced document that deals with the interests of all parties and is not something that is up for renegotiation”.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, echoed these sentiments in an email sent to EU ambassadors yesterday, writing: “PM Johnson has stated that if an agreement is to be reached it goes by way of eliminating the backstop. This is of course unacceptable and not within the mandate of the European Council.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie