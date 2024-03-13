Here's who's in the running so far to be Limerick's first directly elected mayor

LIMERICK IS SET select its first ever directly elected major in just under three months.

Contenders have started to announce themselves as candidates in recent days and weeks before the city goes to the polls on 7 June.

Limerick voted five years ago to establish the office of mayor with a majority of 52.4%. The new mayor will be granted powers like proposing development plans for Limerick city and county.

At least six hopefuls have put themselves forward so far.

Elisa O’Donovan, a Social Democrats Councillor for Limerick City West and a Speech and Language Therapist, is the latest to announce her intention for run for the position.

“I want to build a Limerick that is fair, creative, prosperous and healthy. I want to build safer spaces for everyone in our city and county. I want to prioritise better public services and amenities so we can build strong and healthy communities,” she said in a statement this morning.

Yesterday, the Limerick Chamber of Commerce announced that it had accepted the resignation of CEO Dee Ryan as she puts herself forward for the election.

Ryan was the CEO of the Chamber since 2018. She is running as Fianna Fáil’s candidate.

Green Party TD Brian Leddin was the first of the candidates to step forward.

The TD for Limerick City is the Green Party’s spokesperson for transport, climate action and environment and is the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action.

People Before Profit’s candidate is Ruairi Fahy, who has said Limerick needs as “activist mayor who will live on a worker’s wage and be on the side of the people”.

He is also running as the party’s representative in Limerick City North in the local elections that will take place at the same time.

Along with party-nominated candidates, there are two independents in the running so far: Helen O’Donnell and John Moran.

O’Donnell is a businesswoman who runs the Hunt Café in Limerick’s Hunt Museum and catering company Dolmen Catering, and was an honorary national secretary for Fine Gael.

Moran was formerly the Secretary General of the Department of Finance and the Chair of the Land Development Agency.