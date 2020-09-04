Man (30s) arrested as part of investigation into invoice redirection fraud

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into two suspected invoice redirection frauds.

As part of Operation Joggle, gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man in his early 30s this morning.

The arrest is part of an investigation into the proceeds of two suspected invoice redirection frauds totalling €59,000.

It’s understood the funds concerned were received into Irish bank accounts and dispersed by cash withdrawals and international transfers into other accounts.

The man is currently detained for questioning at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

This is the fifth arrest in relation to this ongoing operation.

Investigations are ongoing.