Have you seen Aidan? 41-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance locating 41-year-old Aidan Kelly who has been missing from his home in Malahide, Co Dublin, since yesterday morning.

Aidan is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a medium build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Aidan was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Aidan’s family are concerned for his welfare.

The 41-year-old may be travelling in a dark grey Ford Fiesta car with a 10-D registration number.

Anyone with information on Aidan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.