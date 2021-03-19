#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: How do you get nominated for an Oscar?

We speak to director Tomm Moore about Cartoon Saloon’s latest Oscar-nominated film, Wolfwalkers.

By Aoife Barry Friday 19 Mar 2021, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,345 Views 3 Comments
GETTING AN OSCAR nomination is a dream of many filmmakers – but to a filmmaker in Ireland, it might seem like something that’s almost impossible to get. 

And yet, Ireland has had a number of Oscar-nominated films, with the 1990s in particular being a fertile time for the country’s filmmaking. In recent years, director Lenny Abrahamson’s 2015 film Room won the Best Actress award for its star Brie Larson.

Cartoon Saloon, a Kilkenny-based Irish animation studio, is no stranger to the Oscars – it has had four animated feature films and one short film receive nominations. 

This year, it received its fifth nomination for its latest film, Wolfwalkers – but how do you even get to that stage?

To find out more about how the studio has made films worthy of an Oscar nomination, we spoke to the co-director of Wolfwalkers, Tomm Moore (the other director is Ross Stewart). 

He talks us through how Cartoon Saloon started; the work it does; what it’s like to go to the Oscars, and more. 

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Aoife Barry
