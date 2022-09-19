Report on Ireland's energy security to recommend development of LNG facilities

A REPORT ON Ireland’s energy security which will be published later today is expected to recommend the development of Liquefied Natural Gas facilities.

The report on the security of Ireland’s energy supply up to 2030 has been carried out by independent experts at Cambridge Economic Policy Associates.

It comes amid soaring energy prices and an energy crisis that has been caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The construction of a floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility is understood to be one of the main recommendations.

It would only operate during periods where there is a risk of disruption.

Advertisement

However, the Green Party has a bill that is currently before the Dáil that seeks to prevent the construction of LNG infrastructure in Ireland.

The party said “building large LNG infrastructure would lock us into a fossil fuel energy model for decades to come”.

Another option is a state owned facility that would store gas from the grid, that would also only operate during periods where there is a risk of disruption.

The review considers potential risks to natural gas and energy supplies and examines a range of measures to mitigate these risks.

These include the need for additional capacity to import energy.

The report also recommends the acceleration of energy efficiency and the move away from gas towards renewable fuels, such as hydrogen.

It’s understood the Government will launch a consultation until the end of October, seeking views from interested parties on a number of options in the report.