Sixth officer suspended over fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

MEMPHIS POLICE HAVE said a sixth officer has been suspended over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a young Black man whose death shocked the United States and has seen five officers charged with murder.

Officer Preston Hemphill “was relieved of duty at the beginning of the investigation involving Tyre Nichols’ death, with the other officers,” Memphis Police Spokeswoman Kim Elder said in a statement.

Hemphill, who joined the force in 2018, is suspended “pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation”, Elder said.

Memphis continues to probe the death of the 29-year-old Nichols, following a traffic stop near his home on 7 January.

Graphic video footage from the incident shows the five officers, who are all Black, repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols as he moans and calls out for his mother.

Nichols died three days later in hospital.

He is to be laid to rest on Wednesday in Memphis.

Last week the five now former officers were charged with second-degree murder over the beating, and on Saturday the Memphis police disbanded the special unit, called the Scorpions, which the officers belonged to.

The Scorpions were established in 2021 as a strike team to focus on high-crime areas of the southern city.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement it was “in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit,” the department said.

