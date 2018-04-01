Military ceremony commemorates those who died in 1916 Rising

Captain Sean McCarthy from the Air Corps reading the proclamation outside the General Post Office Source: Eamonn Farrell

THE EASTER RISING of 1916 has been commemorated in a series of events today, with a military ceremony taking place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street this afternoon.

The Dublin ceremony was led by the President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

A military parade went from Dublin Castle to the GPO where the National Flag was lowered at noon and the 1916 Proclamation read by Captain Sean McCarthy from the Air Corps.

Today’s events concluded with an Air Corps fly past.

President Michael D Higgins during the laying of a wreath outside the General Post Office. Source: Eamonn Farrell

The President also laid a wreath to remember those who died in 1916 and a minute’s silence was observed.

Commemoration to mark the 102 Anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. Source: Eamonn Farrell

Meanwhile, a ceremonial event was also held at Glasnevin Cemetery today.

Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, was joined by Sarah Tiffan, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy, Ambassador Stéphane Crouzat on behalf of the French Embassy in Ireland, members of the Irish Defence Forces and Chairman of Glasnevin Trust, John Green, to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Laying a wreath in @glasnevinmuseum at Sigerson memorial this morning for all those who participated in & were affected by 1916 Easter Rising 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/8ZZqwYf1RX — ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) April 1, 2018 Source: ⚖️Josepha Madigan /Twitter

The event was marked by a number of traditions including the raising of the tricolour over the Sigerson Monument and wreath Laying ceremonies at the Sigerson Monument, the grave of Edward Hollywood (the man who delivered the first tricolour flag to Ireland from France) and Peadar Kearney (composer of Ireland’s national anthem).