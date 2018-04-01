  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Military ceremony commemorates those who died in 1916 Rising

The 1916 Proclamation was read by Captain Sean McCarthy in front of the GPO this afternoon.

By Christina Finn Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 1:10 PM
36 minutes ago 1,657 Views 17 Comments
8524 Parades_90541166 Captain Sean McCarthy from the Air Corps reading the proclamation outside the General Post Office Source: Eamonn Farrell

THE EASTER RISING of 1916 has been commemorated in a series of events today, with a military ceremony taking place outside the GPO on O’Connell Street this afternoon.

The Dublin ceremony was led by the President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

A military parade went from Dublin Castle to the GPO where the National Flag was lowered at noon and the 1916 Proclamation read by Captain Sean McCarthy from the Air Corps.

Today’s events concluded with an Air Corps fly past.

8575 Parades_90541161 President Michael D Higgins during the laying of a wreath outside the General Post Office. Source: Eamonn Farrell

The President also laid a wreath to remember those who died in 1916 and a minute’s silence was observed.

1941 Parades_90541159 Commemoration to mark the 102 Anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising. Source: Eamonn Farrell

Meanwhile, a ceremonial event was also held at Glasnevin Cemetery today.

Minister for Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, was joined by Sarah Tiffan, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy, Ambassador Stéphane Crouzat on behalf of the French Embassy in Ireland, members of the Irish Defence Forces and Chairman of Glasnevin Trust, John Green, to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Easter Rising.

The event was marked by a number of traditions including the raising of the tricolour over the Sigerson Monument and wreath Laying ceremonies at the Sigerson Monument, the grave of Edward Hollywood (the man who delivered the first tricolour flag to Ireland from France) and Peadar Kearney (composer of Ireland’s national anthem).

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
