  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The tourism trade wants to hire asylum seekers to plug skills gaps

The hospitality sector has been complaining of growing staff shortages.

By Fora Staff Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,297 Views 57 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3930993
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/Shutterstock

BUSINESSES IN THE hospitality trade should be allowed to recruit asylum seekers to help plug skills gaps in the sector, according to an influential lobby group.

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, chief executive of the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation (Itic), has said the State should consider relaxing rules that prevent asylum seekers from working in food and tourism businesses.

“There are lots of talented chefs, tour guides, people with hospitality skills who are currently not allowed work,” he said.

Under temporary measures introduced in February, asylum seekers aren’t permitted to work here unless they have been issued a permit or given approval to register as self-employed.

The measures followed a Supreme Court ruling that found a blanket ban on asylum seekers being able to obtain employment was unconstitutional.

However applicants under the new scheme must secure a job with a starting salary of at least €30,000 per annum to qualify and they are unable to apply for positions in more than 60 sectors, including hospitality.

TheJournal.ie reported this week that zero applications for employment permits from asylum seekers had been received by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in the last month.

“Tourism has a problem: it can’t find enough qualified workers. If the qualified workers are within the refugee community, then we should give them every opportunity to earn a living,” O’Mara Walsh said.

eoghan o mara walsh Itic's Eoghan O'Mara Walsh Source: Travelextra Ireland/YouTube

O’Mara Walsh was speaking to Fora at the launch of Itic’s eight-year national strategy earlier this week. The organisation set out 40 policy recommendations to help grow Ireland’s revenue from overseas visitors from €4.9 billion to €8.1 billion by 2025.

Well-known restaurateur Sallyanne Clarke, who runs Dublin’s Michelin-star l’Ecrivain restaurant with her husband and celebrity chef, Derry, also raised the topic of recruiting asylum seekrs during a panel discussion at the Itic event.

Clarke said she can’t understand why people “who are qualified and want to be out there earning their own living” are off-limits for employers.

“I just don’t understand why the hospitality sector hasn’t been included,” she said.

A similar view is shared by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, whose chief executive, Adrian Cummins, has been highly critical of the restrictions imposed by the Department of Justice.

Skills shortage

A number of panelists at the Itic event agreed that Irish hospitality is likely to face a talent crunch as it looks to grow from 8.9 million annual visitors to 13.7 million by 2025.

During that same period, the industry is planning to add 80,000 workers to the existing 230,000 workforce.

Itic noted in the policy document that the difficult of attracting talented staff is already “significant” given the fact that Ireland’s unemployment rate has fallen below 6%.

Paul Carty, managing director of the Guinness Storehouse, said staffing is “going to be the biggest challenge” for the sector over the next decade.

paul carty Guinness Storehouse MD Paul Carty Source: Guinness Storehouse

“We have a very transient workforce in hotels and restaurants and attractions,” he told the conference.

“Some might say that’s OK; it works for the industry. But for the long-term, it’s not going to work. We’ve got to make it much more sustainable for a younger pipeline of talented people to come into the industry.”

Carty said tourism suffers from a “bad image” because it’s associated with long hours and seasonal work.

“It’s a tough, tough business; hard work, low margins generally. If we want people to go into it, we have got to engage with the education sector … We need to find a way to make the industry much more sexy.”

As part of its 2025 strategy, Itic put forward a number of suggestions – including the relaxation of rules on hiring non-EU nationals - to help recruit and retain skilled staff in the sector.

The organisation has suggested that a government-backed body take responsibility for the management of tourism education and training.

“The fundamental thing is that there’s no one accountable State agency responsible for Irish tourism education and skills. We think that should be Fáilte Ireland. We think it’s part of their memorandum,” O’Mara Walsh said.

itic recommendations Itic's training recommendations Source: Itic

Click here to view a larger version

Itic – which counts Fáilte Ireland as an associate member – has called on the national tourism development agency to appoint a director to act as a liaison between the industry and the education system.

It has also suggested the rollout of a communications programme to promote careers in the sector targeting second-level students and jobseekers in general.

“This should be coordinated and funded by Fáilte Ireland,” Itic said in its policy document.

In addition to promoting the industry, Itic has recommended that tourism businesses that only operate for certain months of the year should be “incentivised to open their kitchens and premises as training venues”.

“This can be done through direct funding or a specific tax-relief for the business in question,” the organisation said.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

Read: Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon

Read: A Dún Laoghaire startup has raised $12m to roll out its home STI and health tests

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Temperatures to drop to - 2 degrees as forecasters predict snow....again
100,516  28
2
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
57,755  11
3
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
37,897  76
Fora
1
RTÉ was ordered to pay €50,000 to an ex-reporter - here are the lessons for employers
774  0
2
A lack of new apartments is making Ireland's 'dysfunctional' property market even worse
113  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
106,968  60
2
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
58,115  110
3
As it happened: Tipperary v Limerick, National Hurling League semi-final
52,329  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
If you're to believe the lyrics on his new EP, The Weeknd was going to donate his kidney to Selena Gomez
12,624  0
2
Beyonce, Colin Farrell, and Christina Aguilera... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,915  0
3
Just 12 of the most ridiculous headlines about the Royal Wedding so far
6,249  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAZA
Israel says it only shot at protesters charging Gaza border as it rejects call for inquiry
Israel says it only shot at protesters charging Gaza border as it rejects call for inquiry
Coveney calls for Israeli restraint after 16 Palestinians killed in clashes
12 dead after clashes erupt as thousands of Gazans march near Israel border
DRUGS
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth â¬2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
€1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow
GARDAí
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaÃ­ than any other part of the country
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
RUSSIA
Since 2014, Irish trade with Russia has fallen - agrifoods have been 'hit hard'
Since 2014, Irish trade with Russia has fallen - agrifoods have been 'hit hard'
‘No justification for this’ - An Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie