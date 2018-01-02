The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEATHER WARNING: Two ‘status orange’ weather warnings have been issued as Storm Eleanor sweeps in across Ireland.

2. #SLOW DOWN: Drivers who break the speed limit could find themselves banned from driving after just one offence.

3. #CAVAN: Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the stabbing of a 40-year-old man on New Year’s Eve.

4. #COURT: Gardaí are expected to bring further charges against a 15-year-old Dublin schoolboy accused of a knife attack on a woman after allegedly meeting her through a social media website, a court has heard.

5. #HOMELESSNESS: There is “no evidence whatsoever” to claims by a top housing official that homeless families are “gaming the system“.

