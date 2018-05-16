The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: The acting head of the HSE has issued an apology for the confusion and alarm which was created in relation to the CervicalCheck programme “as a result of the failure to communicate with the women affected”.

2. #DISCLOSURES TRIBUNAL: Superintendent David Taylor told the Disclosures Tribunal it was “unprecedented” that he would be investigated by the husband of the garda commissioner over an alleged criminal act.

3. #ISIS: Gardaí believe the majority of extremists who left Ireland to fight alongside Islamic State in Syria or Iraq are either dead or missing.

4. #BREXIT: The UK is reportedly set to throw its diplomatic weight behind a previously-unthought-of third option for solving the conundrum of the Irish border post-Brexit.

5. #THE 8TH: We are answering questions readers have submitted in relation to the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

