The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DROUGHT: The water supply in Dublin could fail after 70 days, Irish Water has warned.

2. #PORN: 53% of boys in Ireland first watched porn when under the age of 13, according to a new survey.

3. #POISON: Britain has asked the world’s chemical warfare watchdog to extend its help in probing the death of a British woman allegedly exposed to the Novichok nerve agent, the Hague-based body has said.

4. #WRC: The Workplace Relations Commission has ruled that Applus, the national car test (NCT) firm, was right to sack a test centre administrator who is alleged to have told a customer to ‘F**k off’.

5. #BRITAIN: Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis has asked former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to apologise for disparaging comments he made about Muslim women wearing burqas.

