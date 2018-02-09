The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LANDMARK: The Supreme Court has formally declared that the absolute ban on asylum seekers seeking employment is unconstitutional.
2. #RUGBY RAPE TRIAL: The jury in the Belfast trial involving two rugby internationals accused of raping a woman were today taken to Paddy Jackson’s home, the scene of the alleged sex attack.
3. #GATE THEATRE: In an apology released today, the Gate Theatre said that former artistic director Michael Colgan has “a case to answer”.
4. #PYEONGCHANG: The 23rd Winter Olympics officially opened in South Korea. Ireland have five athletes competing, here’s all you need to know.
5. #QUEEN OF ARAN: Most of the 150 people living on Tory Island are planning a protest outside Leinster House over the replacement of a ferry service to the mainland.
COMMENTS