The 5 at 5: Friday

A volunteer at the Alpensia Olympic Park in Pyeongchang.

1. #LANDMARK: The Supreme Court has formally declared that the absolute ban on asylum seekers seeking employment is unconstitutional.

2. #RUGBY RAPE TRIAL: The jury in the Belfast trial involving two rugby internationals accused of raping a woman were today taken to Paddy Jackson’s home, the scene of the alleged sex attack.

3. #GATE THEATRE: In an apology released today, the Gate Theatre said that former artistic director Michael Colgan has “a case to answer”.

4. #PYEONGCHANG: The 23rd Winter Olympics officially opened in South Korea. Ireland have five athletes competing, here’s all you need to know.

5. #QUEEN OF ARAN: Most of the 150 people living on Tory Island are planning a protest outside Leinster House over the replacement of a ferry service to the mainland.