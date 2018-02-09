  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Supreme Court formally declares end to ban preventing asylum seekers from working

The court found the ban to be unconstitutional “in principle” last May and the cabinet agreed to lift the ban last November.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 9 Feb 2018, 12:00 PM
6 hours ago 16,795 Views 150 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3842600
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated at midday 

THE SUPREME COURT has formally declared that the absolute ban on asylum seekers seeking employment is unconstitutional.

The court found the ban to be unconstitutional “in principle” last May and the cabinet agreed to lift the ban last November, in line with a European directive.

The Supreme Court had said it would make its formal declaration on the issue by 9 February.

Some groups have been critical of the restrictions that will placed on employment for those seeking asylum, with the Immigrant Council of Ireland describing the limitations being placed on the scheme as a “missed opportunity”.

The group decried the decision to restrict asylum seekers from looking for work in over 60 sectors (including retail and hospitality), the fact that up to €1,000 would have to be paid for a permit and the restriction to jobs with a minimum salary of €30,000.

Speaking in the Dáil last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government was approaching the issue in two steps, adding that the second step would go much further.

“We made a previous announcement some months ago that there would be much wider access to the labour market, including employment for positions that pay less than €30,000 a year,” Varadkar said.

“It has not been possible to do that, get the procedures in place and notify the European Commission that we are opting into the directive, so we are not going as far as we intend to go.

We are doing this in two steps, namely, this rather minimalist step first and then the almost full access, which is what we committed to, and that will be done in June.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission welcomed today’s development and said it would now seek engagement with the government and the Oireachtas on the issue of conditions of access to employement.

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, said in a statement:

The Commission welcomes this final ruling, and is clear that the threat to human dignity posed by being deprived of any opportunity to engage in employment is not abstract or theoretical for people in direct provision.
The right to work is essential for realising other human rights and forms an inseparable and inherent part of human dignity.
The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, as Ireland’s National human rights institution is seeking to engage directly with Government and Oireachtas Members to ensure an effective and enduring right to work under the Constitution is put in place.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said a cross-departmental implementation group had been established and had met on a number of occasions to deal with some of the key issues which arise from Ireland’s opting-in to the EU (recast) Reception Conditions Directive 2013.

“I would like to emphasise that these arrangements which come into place today are strictly temporary measures pending confirmation of our request to opt-in” to the directive, Flanagan said.

I look forward to the entering into force of the Directive in the State in June and will present details of the precise details of labour market access under the Directive upon completion of the Implementation Group’s work in this regard.

More details on the labour access arrangements can be found in a government booklet published here.

Read: ‘Why not allow asylum seekers work where they want and pay taxes like everyone else?’ >

Read: Asylum seekers may only be allowed to work in certain jobs >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (150)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Families say they will leave Tory Island if 42-year-old ferry comes into service
49,352  81
2
Boxing company MTK Global says it will not be hosting any more events in the Republic
35,437  0
3
Irish people stopped paying mortgages in their droves after a ruling blocked the banks from evicting
34,021  118
Fora
1
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
668  0
2
'A major loss for the midlands': A €138m Westmeath whiskey project has been blocked
672  0
3
The tale of the coffee date where Ray Nolan predicted how and when Storyful would be sold
483  0
The42
1
'You have to be ready to take your opportunity and I have to do that this Saturday'
26,412  25
2
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
17,249  11
3
Maguire ahead of schedule on road to recovery as he closes in on return
13,904  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
14 products from Brown Thomas that will only appeal to people with serious notions
7,396  2
2
Skin Deep: How to get yourself out of a makeup rut
6,460  0
3
A Finglas pub are challenging customers to eat their ridiculously huge new chicken fillet roll
6,339  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
COURTS
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
Man's murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute in which victim died
Man who sexually assaulted stepdaughter 20 years ago jailed for 15 months
GARDAí
Rickshaw driver caught with â¬4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
Rickshaw driver caught with €4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
School bus stopped by gardaí due to badly worn tyres and rust is taken out of service
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
DUBLIN
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie