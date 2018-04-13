  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 13 Apr 2018, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,540 Views No Comments
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SUED: The brother of Portuguese mixed martial artist Joao Carvalho has taken a High Court action against numerous entities concerned with the event in which his brother died.

2. #TALLAGHT: A man is in a critical condition after he was discovered with serious injuries in a park in Tallaght this morning.

3. #TUAM: The remains of hundreds of people buried in a mass grave in Tuam should be able to be identified due to advances in DNA testing, a team of scientists have said.

4. #BINGE CULTURE: We should only be drinking five pints a week instead of the previously flagged 8.5 pints, according to a new health study.

5. #TRUMP: The US president labelled former FBI director James Comey on Twitter, calling him an “untruthful slime ball” who deserved to be fired from the role.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

