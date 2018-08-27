The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOT FAMILIAR: Leading campaigner Marie Collins has said the pope was not familiar with Magdalen Laundries or industrial schools when she met with him on Saturday evening.

2. #DEFENCE FORCES: The representative group for members of the Defence Forces has expressed its concern over the conditions endured by troops stationed in the Phoenix Park for the papal visit.

3. #ABORTION: The Court of Appeal has dismissed a Dublin woman’s challenge against the abortion referendum result.

4. #MYANMAR: Facebook has banned Myanmar’s army chief and other top military brass today after a UN investigation recommended they face prosecution for genocide for a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

5. #ZAPPONE: Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has revealed what she said to Pope Francis when she met him at Aras an Uachtarain on Saturday.