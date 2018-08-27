This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's hard to credit' - how could the Pope not have known about the existence of Magdalen Laundries?

In meeting with abuse survivors the Pope was apparently unaware of the existence of either mother and baby homes or the Magdalen Laundries.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 27 Aug 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,830 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203407

Pope Francis visit to Ireland - Day 2 Pope Francis Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

CALLS HAVE BEEN made for the Pope to clarify whether or not he was aware of the existence of Magdalen Laundries and mother and baby homes prior to his visit to Ireland last weekend.

In meeting with the survivors of abuse and the laundries on Saturday evening, the Pope reportedly expressed astonishment that the laundries and mother and baby homes had ever existed, according to those present at the meeting.

While the Pope repeatedly acknowledged the abuse scandals that have dogged the Catholic Church (without ever specifically apologising for them) during his two-day visit, when meeting actual abuse survivors on Saturday evening he claimed to have no knowledge of the existence of the laundries.

In meeting with eight survivors of the institutions in question, Pope Francis was reportedly ‘taken aback’ and ‘shocked’ at the existence of the homes, and professed to have ‘no idea’ what a Magdalen Laundry was.

“I spoke to him about industrial schools and Magdalen Laundries, both of which he appeared to know nothing about,” Bernadette Fahy, a survivor of the Goldenbridge orphanage in south Dublin who was in attendance at the meeting, told the Irish Times.

‘Visibly upset’

“He hadn’t ever heard the concept before, that was quite shocking to me. He was very good at actually getting to the root of that, what was that, what were they, he had no idea of the purpose of them,” she said.

False birth registrations Minister for Children Katherine Zappone Source: Niall Carson

This is in contrast to the prior testimony of Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, who previously told RTÉ Radio that he had met the Pope in April of this year and informed him about the Tuam Mother and Baby Home which saw 796 babies die and then buried in a mass grave between 1925 and 1961, a story which Martin had said left the Pope ‘visibly upset’.

“It’s hard to credit, how the Pope could meet with survivors and say he didn’t know anything,” editor of the Irish Catholic newspaper Michael Kelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier today.

“That’s difficult to understand because presumably Martin did tell the Pope and presumably he was aware of it,” he said.

I have heard some suggestion that the context of the meeting was that he got confused as to the difference between a mother and baby home and a Magdalen Laundry.

It’s unclear how this explains the Pope’s apparent lack of knowledge given at the meeting he seemed unaware of the existence of either type of institution.

‘Such a stain’

When meeting the Pope at Aras and Uachtarain on Saturday, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone presented him with a memo  on the issue of mother and baby homes, and stressed that the church had “something to do with the issue”.

“I’d like to see him responding to that memo,” said Kelly this morning. “It was such a stain on 20th century church and state in Ireland, I think people would like to hear from the leader of the church on it, not just a vague sentiment of disappointment but a full reply to it.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin last night told RTÉ that he wasn’t sure “with so many countries” if the Pope “really understood what this was about” with regard to the Pope’s apparent lack of knowledge regarding those institutions.

“Clearly his meeting with survivors has really brought that home to him, and he was deeply moved by that particular account, and did mention it again today during the penitential rite of mass, the shameful period in which church and society really colluded in making young women feel shame,” he said.

The church has to accept its share in responsibility for that and I do hope that those kinds of episodes are long behind us.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day
    24,043  62
    Fora
    1
    		Peer-to-peer lender Flender has just raised millions to lend to small businesses
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		Clincial Connacht claim clean sweep of Clubs inter-pro championship
    8,322  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about... my addiction to pulling sickies between the ages of 5 and 17
    2,072  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Ireland agrees to take in migrants from boat stranded off Italian coast for almost a week
    Coveney says pope has recognised 'magnitude' of abuse but action is now needed
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    GARDAí
    Heroin and cannabis worth â¬150,000 seized in Limerick
    Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick
    Have you seen this man in Dublin? He's been missing for three days
    Under 130,000 people attend Papal Mass in Phoenix Park
    DUBLIN
    âStand For Truthâ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    ‘Stand For Truth’ crowd marched in silence to remember abuse survivors as Papal Mass took place
    Pope to Irish bishops: Way Church confronts abuse 'can offer an example to society as a whole'
    'We ask pardon for all the abuses' Pope Francis tells Mass in unscripted remarks
    PHOENIX PARK
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    The Phoenix Park remains closed to traffic today
    'Steady flow' arriving in Phoenix Park after a very, very wet start to the day
    Going to the pope's Mass today? Here's what you need to know

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie