'It's hard to credit' - how could the Pope not have known about the existence of Magdalen Laundries?

Pope Francis Source: Danny Lawson/PA Images

CALLS HAVE BEEN made for the Pope to clarify whether or not he was aware of the existence of Magdalen Laundries and mother and baby homes prior to his visit to Ireland last weekend.

In meeting with the survivors of abuse and the laundries on Saturday evening, the Pope reportedly expressed astonishment that the laundries and mother and baby homes had ever existed, according to those present at the meeting.

While the Pope repeatedly acknowledged the abuse scandals that have dogged the Catholic Church (without ever specifically apologising for them) during his two-day visit, when meeting actual abuse survivors on Saturday evening he claimed to have no knowledge of the existence of the laundries.

In meeting with eight survivors of the institutions in question, Pope Francis was reportedly ‘taken aback’ and ‘shocked’ at the existence of the homes, and professed to have ‘no idea’ what a Magdalen Laundry was.

“I spoke to him about industrial schools and Magdalen Laundries, both of which he appeared to know nothing about,” Bernadette Fahy, a survivor of the Goldenbridge orphanage in south Dublin who was in attendance at the meeting, told the Irish Times.

‘Visibly upset’

“He hadn’t ever heard the concept before, that was quite shocking to me. He was very good at actually getting to the root of that, what was that, what were they, he had no idea of the purpose of them,” she said.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone Source: Niall Carson

This is in contrast to the prior testimony of Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, who previously told RTÉ Radio that he had met the Pope in April of this year and informed him about the Tuam Mother and Baby Home which saw 796 babies die and then buried in a mass grave between 1925 and 1961, a story which Martin had said left the Pope ‘visibly upset’.

“It’s hard to credit, how the Pope could meet with survivors and say he didn’t know anything,” editor of the Irish Catholic newspaper Michael Kelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier today.

“That’s difficult to understand because presumably Martin did tell the Pope and presumably he was aware of it,” he said.

I have heard some suggestion that the context of the meeting was that he got confused as to the difference between a mother and baby home and a Magdalen Laundry.

It’s unclear how this explains the Pope’s apparent lack of knowledge given at the meeting he seemed unaware of the existence of either type of institution.

‘Such a stain’

When meeting the Pope at Aras and Uachtarain on Saturday, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone presented him with a memo on the issue of mother and baby homes, and stressed that the church had “something to do with the issue”.

“I’d like to see him responding to that memo,” said Kelly this morning. “It was such a stain on 20th century church and state in Ireland, I think people would like to hear from the leader of the church on it, not just a vague sentiment of disappointment but a full reply to it.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin last night told RTÉ that he wasn’t sure “with so many countries” if the Pope “really understood what this was about” with regard to the Pope’s apparent lack of knowledge regarding those institutions.

“Clearly his meeting with survivors has really brought that home to him, and he was deeply moved by that particular account, and did mention it again today during the penitential rite of mass, the shameful period in which church and society really colluded in making young women feel shame,” he said.