  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin: 'Misogynism is obviously present in the Catholic Church'

During the interview, Archbishop Martin became upset as he recounted telling the Pope about the Tuam babies story.

By Christina Finn Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 4:36 PM
35 minutes ago 1,985 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3935333

File photo THE ARCHBISHOP OF Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said there is a “stubborn reluctance” within the Church to let go of the idea that First Communion and Confirmation preparation should take place in primary school Source: Sam Boal

ARCHBISHOP OF DUBLIN Diarmuid Martin has said misogyny is present in the Catholic Church.

In an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan on RTÉ Radio One, the Archbishop said he would like to see a stronger female presence in the Church.

“I believe that is achievable… But it depends on the ability of the male priesthood to reach out,” he said.

However, he added that he did not believe he would see female priests working within the Church in his lifetime.

When asked about the former Irish President Mary McAleese’s recent controversial comments in which she described the Catholic Church as an “empire of misogyny” he said:

Misogynism is present, it is obviously present in the church. There is a danger in an all male presbyterate that misogynism can enter. You can have a men’s club and I think all of us have to examine our consciences to see where we are on this. How do we change it is the question. Mysonyism is a sign of human immaturity and that is a worry.

He added:

If there are priests that are misogynists, it means they are not mature in themselves and they’ve either never had healthy relations with women or they don’t understand that.

Martin said society needs to examine how to change this now.

“Misogyny is really about men feeling they are in charge, men feeling they have particular rights… where does it begin in their lives, does it begin in family?” he asked.

He said we all have to be careful of our use of language. He said certain things that might have been looked at in the past as funny are not and never were.

Abuse 

Referring to the abuse allegations against Father Malachy Finnegan, Archbishop Martin questioned how scandals like this are only coming out now.

How all these stories are only coming out now. I don’t know that people covered up, or didn’t talk, or were afraid to talk or didn’t want to talk, but as I say let the truth come out. If a church investigation, if people don’t have confidence in that, get external people to verify.

He said the Murphy Report (Commission of Investigation into the Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin) has been a huge benefit as it exposed things that happened and they had to take steps to make sure it won’t happen again.

Martin added that he gave over 74,000 documents to the commission. “I believed it was the right thing, I wasn’t always encouraged to do it,” he said, adding that some thought it best not to air the Church’s “dirty laundry” in public.

The archbishop said he disagreed and said “it is the only way” to bring about change.

Tuam babies 

During the interview, Archbishop Martin became upset as he recounted telling the Pope about the Tuam babies story.

He said the Pope asked him how he was during their meeting.

“There is a terrible story emerging about children’s bodies being found,” Martin said he told Pope Francis.

Martin said the issue caused the Pope to become “visibly upset”.

Speaking about the Pope’s visit to Ireland in August, he said he would like the Pope’s visit to be inclusive, but stressed that it was a short visit.

“I’m worried that some of the protocol issues will take more time than meet with the poor”, he said.

Asked who he would like the Pope to meet on his visit, the Archbishop mentioned struggling families, refugees, prisoners, the poor as well as victims of clerical abuse. He would also like the pontiff to learn something of Traveller.

Archbishop Martin described Pope Francis as “a complex figure, not all smiles. He’s determined, he knows when people are not being true to him, not being loyal to him. He’s nobody’s fool. When he wants to do something, he’ll do it.”

“He’s a free man. He’s in nobody’s pocket,” he added.

Read: Leo Varadkar: ‘I don’t agree with the Catholic Church’s policy towards women’>

Read: Military ceremony commemorates those who died in 1916 Rising>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Clerical officer forced to take €11,000 salary cut for same job because he's turning 65
45,829  61
2
A collection of nearly 300 years of Irish images is now online
44,330  17
3
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
41,568  22
Fora
1
A lack of new apartments is making Ireland's 'dysfunctional' property market even worse
170  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
18  0
The42
1
LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
85,690  47
2
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
60,220  110
3
As it happened: Tipperary v Limerick, National Hurling League semi-final
53,030  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are heaping praise on to Dec for successfully hosting Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the first time
7,319  4
2
Just 12 of the most ridiculous headlines about the Royal Wedding so far
7,265  1
3
The #SaggyBoobsMatter movement is inspiring women to cancel plastic surgery
6,781  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
GARDAí
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaÃ­ than any other part of the country
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
LIVE: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
One fifth of the population plan to attend Pope Francis mass in Phoenix Park
Dublin and Galway name their teams for tomorrow's National Football League final
POLL
When did you start eating chocolate this morning?
When did you start eating chocolate this morning?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie