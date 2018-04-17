  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 4:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,066 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3962987
Image: Shutterstock/stockcreations
Image: Shutterstock/stockcreations

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: Landlords who raise rents more than the allowed limit will face criminal charges under planned new laws.

2. #TIS WARM OUT: After months of polar vortexes, wind and rain, we’re finally getting some decent weather and temperatures could get as high as 18 degrees this week.

3. #SAY WHAT: The Russian ambassador to Ireland said today that, following Russia’s own military probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, “as far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria”.

4. #GANGLAND: Six people were arrested in Dublin today as part of an operation targeting drug dealing and money laundering in Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.

5. #POISON: The nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury last month was delivered “in a liquid form”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
The rainfall warning from earlier has been extended to 7 more counties
71,168  39
2
'We called him the King': Tributes as country singer Big Tom McBride dies aged 81
63,361  51
3
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
46,951  37
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan has branded a 32c pay hike for workers as 'out of kilter'
912  0
2
One of Ireland’s biggest building materials suppliers is being sold for over €500m
136  0
3
A plan to expand one of the McGettigan group's Dublin hotels has been knocked back
76  0
The42
1
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
54,212  130
2
'It had nothing to do with feeling English or Irish, it was a personal thing between me and my family'
40,754  53
3
'It is with a great deal of sadness that the players and pro staff have learnt of this outcome'
34,866  0
DailyEdge
1
11 of the sarkiest Twitter responses to the announcement of Khloé Kardashian's baby's name
7,809  0
2
Just 14 tweets that prove Hozier has the most wholesome Twitter account
6,581  0
3
There was a car crash on live TV outside Ant McPartlin's court hearing for drink driving
4,525  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
Pro14 expansion to US put on long finger as South Africa link strengthened
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
COURTS
Denis O'Brien application to have costs awarded against Red Flag and Declan Ganley delayed
Denis O'Brien application to have costs awarded against Red Flag and Declan Ganley delayed
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
GARDAí
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
22-year-old woman sustains 'serious injuries' after collision with car in Swords
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
FRANCE
Ian Bailey appeals French decision to charge him over murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier
Ian Bailey appeals French decision to charge him over murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier
France's Macron warns MEPs of growing sense of authoritarianism in Europe
Tánaiste would have 'much preferred' if the UN was taking action against alleged Syrian chemical attack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie