The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOUSING CRISIS: Landlords who raise rents more than the allowed limit will face criminal charges under planned new laws.

2. #TIS WARM OUT: After months of polar vortexes, wind and rain, we’re finally getting some decent weather and temperatures could get as high as 18 degrees this week.

3. #SAY WHAT: The Russian ambassador to Ireland said today that, following Russia’s own military probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, “as far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria”.

4. #GANGLAND: Six people were arrested in Dublin today as part of an operation targeting drug dealing and money laundering in Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.

5. #POISON: The nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury last month was delivered “in a liquid form”.