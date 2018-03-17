The 9 at 9: St Patrick's Day

The best of green breakfasts.

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LÁ FHÉILE PADRAIG: The big day is here – here’s a list of what’s on

2. #POISONING: Russia has said it will expel 23 British diplomats in response to UK measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

3. #HOT AIR: Fáilte Ireland objected to a planning application to build a wind farm in Doonbeg months after Leo Varadkar contacted the tourism agency to relay Donald Trump’s concerns over the proposal.

4. #RADICAL PATHWAYS: An expert in youth radicalisation has warned that Ireland must act to prevent the spread of extreme ideologies here.

5. #SEEMS UNNECESSARY: The former FBI deputy Andrew McCabe, has been fired from the Justice Department just days before retirement.

6. #MEATH: Grocery giant Tesco has overturned a €5,000 payout previously granted to a worker accused of stealing cash from the self-scan checkouts at one of its stores.

7. #COURTS: Two men who punched a female wheelchair user in the face, kicked her and knocked her to the ground have been jailed.

8. #ALONE: A Loneliness Taskforce has been set up to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Ireland.

9. #NYC: The Taoiseach paid a visit to the site of the Stonewall protests in New York.