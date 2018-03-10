The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OUTBREAK: The death of a young girl from suspected meningitis in the Navan area has been called a “terrible tragedy” by her school principal.

2. #GANGLAND: Three men have been arrested for conspiracy to murder and three firearms have been seized by gardaí in Dublin’s north inner city.

3. #SUMMIT: US President Donald Trump has said that a deal with North Korea ahead of his meeting with Kim Jong Un would be “very good for the world”.

4. #OFF THE ROAD: It has emerged that there is a lack of clarity as to whether or not asylum seekers in Ireland are legally allowed to obtain a driving licence.

5. #BRING IN THE ARMY: British soldiers have been deployed to help a counter-terrorism investigation into a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury.

6. #LOOTING: Gardaí expect to arrest at least 20 more people in relation to the looting of a Lidl supermarket during Storm Emma.

7. #ONLINE SAFETY: Boys account for nearly a third of online child sex abuse images and often suffer the worst horrors, according to a new study.

8. #FEUD: A convicted criminal could be extradited back to Ireland to face charges in relation to the murder of Eddie Hutch in 2016.

9. #CRUNCH TIME: Ireland could win rugby’s Six Nations Championship today if the team beats Scotland and England loses to France.