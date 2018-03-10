Gardaí track down Lidl thieves after looters post videos of themselves online

Gardaí at the scene of the Lidl store in Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght

Gardaí at the scene of the Lidl store in Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght

GARDAÍ EXPECT TO arrest at least 20 more people in relation to the looting of a Lidl supermarket during Storm Emma.

Officers are trawling through social media, online messages and Lidl’s CCTV system and have identified several people who they wish to talk to.

A number of people had shared videos of themselves apparently looting the shop on social media.

Several videos were sent on Whatsapp and Snapchat clearly showing the faces of people taking items out of the premises. Other videos show young men boasting about what they have stolen, while pointing to the items.

Gardaí in Tallaght are continuing to look through these social media posts and expect to make at least 20 more arrests in relation to the incident.

An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

In a statement this week, Lidl said its team of engineers has completed its assessment of the damage caused to its store at Fortunestown. Based on the recommendations, Lidl made the decision to demolish the remainder of the building “in the interest of health and safety”.

“At present, we are yet to make a final decision on future plans for the site,” the statement said.

It is understood Lidl Ireland had applied to South Dublin County Council for planning permission for the redevelopment of the store on 22 February 2017.

Meanwhile, eight men between the ages of 24 to 47 are charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing arising from the incident.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.