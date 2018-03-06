Lidl reconsidering plan to build bigger shop on Tallaght site

LIDL HAS SAID it had been planning on building a larger store on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght, Dublin.

However, that decision is now under review following an incident that took place at the store last week.

“Given the events of Friday last, that decision is now under review.

“We currently have engineers and consultants on site assessing the significant damage caused to the building and we will await their recommendations before making a final decision regarding future plans,” the company said in a statement.

Yesterday Lidl confirmed that all 30 staff members at the shop will be redeployed to other stores in the area.

Eight men between the ages of 24 and 47 have been charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing, arising from the incident on Friday.

