The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #SINN FÉIN: Disco music heralded the dawn of a new Sinn Féin yesterday, with Mary Lou McDonald taking the reins from Gerry Adams as leader.

2. #SATIVEX: A father of a brain injury victim is seeking access to the trial of a cannabis-based drug.

3. #SUICIDE: There is a call for a special taskforce to the Tallaght area after concerns about suicide deaths.

4. #TOPPLED OVER: The driver has been arrested after 19 people were killed in a Hong Kong bus crash.

5. #HOUSING: Dozens of developers are fighting to keep their lands off the vacant site list.

6. #DRUG MONEY: An international hotel chain “unwittingly accepted millions of euro in Irish drug money“.

7. #THE LIBERTIES: Dublin’s Weaver Park has been nominated for a European urban park prize.

8. #RESERVED SEATS: Extra staff are planned for Irish Rail trains to help deal with seating issues.

9. #ANCIENT ARACHNID: Scientists have discovered a 100 million-year-old spider preserved in amber.